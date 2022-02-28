Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 12,936 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,141,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Danaos by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 103.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Danaos by 162.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Danaos in the second quarter worth $1,950,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $94.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $102.95.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

