Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 612.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $227.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

