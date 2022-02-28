Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,244 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Washington Federal by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

