Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 158.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.