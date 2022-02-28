Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 293.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,458 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,649 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.