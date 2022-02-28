CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

CURI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. 438,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $192.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.66. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

