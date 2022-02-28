CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,662.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $5.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.68%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29,300.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVR Partners by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after buying an additional 93,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

