D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

