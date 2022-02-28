DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultra Clean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

