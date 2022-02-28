DA Davidson Trims eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Target Price to $45.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $63.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $26.55 on Friday. eXp World has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,808,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

