Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. Dana has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 66,576 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

