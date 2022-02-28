Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

NYSE UHS opened at $144.82 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

