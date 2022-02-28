Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 1,967.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,567,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 482,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.30% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

