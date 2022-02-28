Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $52,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 219,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 46.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $3,796,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

NYSE:WU opened at $19.03 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.