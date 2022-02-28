Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 92 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,678,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 919.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,800,000 after purchasing an additional 373,345 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $139.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.12 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

