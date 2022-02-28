Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,919 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,884,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after buying an additional 345,314 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.2% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 807,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 130,004 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 205,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,468 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $5.91 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

