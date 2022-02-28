Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $57.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

