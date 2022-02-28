Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 522,311 shares.The stock last traded at $11.74 and had previously closed at $11.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $771.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Daseke by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Daseke by 25.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 66,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

