Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.89) to €12.10 ($13.75) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($18.18) to €13.50 ($15.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.65.

DVDCF stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

