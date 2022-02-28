Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $64,245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

