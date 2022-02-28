Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

