Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 132,671 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 920,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

