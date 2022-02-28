Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.31 and last traded at $39.35. Approximately 243,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,311,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

