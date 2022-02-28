DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.25 EPS.

Shares of XRAY traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 52,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,945. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

