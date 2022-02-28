Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.78 ($75.89).

DPW opened at €45.63 ($51.85) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($46.95). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.08.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

