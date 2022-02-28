DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.23. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,404 shares of company stock worth $16,424,755. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.34. The stock had a trading volume of 689,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,171. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.38, a P/E/G ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.65. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

