Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.99

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.99 and last traded at $136.68, with a volume of 60637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

