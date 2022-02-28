Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 1,536,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a P/E ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.08.

DSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 166,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

