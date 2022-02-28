Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

NYSE DLR traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.71. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

