DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.18. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,237,510 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $61,173,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $61,388,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $39,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.