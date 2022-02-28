Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Buys $4,610,200.00 in Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DDS stock opened at $265.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $77.61 and a one year high of $416.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.96.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

