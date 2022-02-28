Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.52 Million Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $26,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 98.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.