Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.73 Million Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $28,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 313,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $118.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $667.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 24,137 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,024.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $159,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

