Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $29,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Talos Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Talos Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Talos Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TALO opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on TALO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

