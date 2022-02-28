Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $27,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 183,630 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 236,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 41,095 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

