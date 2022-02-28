Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 154,994 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $27,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

