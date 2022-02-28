Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Winmark were worth $27,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Winmark by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 95,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WINA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $233.98 on Monday. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $176.49 and a 12 month high of $277.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day moving average of $227.47. The company has a market cap of $848.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

