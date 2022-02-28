Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.15. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

