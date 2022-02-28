Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $124.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.