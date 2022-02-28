Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.32%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

