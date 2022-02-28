Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Donegal Group by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Donegal Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Donegal Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $436.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.11%.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

