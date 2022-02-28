DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.25. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 400 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.