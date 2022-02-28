DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Sells $500,200.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DV stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

