DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Sells $500,200.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
DV stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
