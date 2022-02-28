Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $36.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $834.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

