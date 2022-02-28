Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.93. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.