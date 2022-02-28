Douglas French Sells 7,240 Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Stock

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

T opened at C$32.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.31. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of C$24.93 and a 52-week high of C$32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 104.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.46.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

