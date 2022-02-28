Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 13.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after buying an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dover by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $122.61 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

