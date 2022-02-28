DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Harry Sloan Buys 40,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) Director Harry Sloan bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DraftKings stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.