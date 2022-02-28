DUET Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DUETU)

DUET Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 1st. DUET Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DUET Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUETU opened at $9.99 on Monday. DUET Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

