DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of DZSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.49. 5,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,734. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $398.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DZS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DZS by 87,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

